Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.13. 60,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,814. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

