Gs Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 80,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,223,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

