Gs Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Stryker makes up approximately 2.3% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.96. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,906. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

