Gs Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,657 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

