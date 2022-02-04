Gs Investments Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.36. 139,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $605.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

