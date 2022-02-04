Gs Investments Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. MasTec accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,174. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

