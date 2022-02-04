Gs Investments Inc. Invests $5.81 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.63. 7,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.20. The company has a market cap of $375.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

