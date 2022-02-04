Gs Investments Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. 4,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

