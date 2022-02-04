Gs Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $140.37. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

