Gs Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.74. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.