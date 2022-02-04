Gs Investments Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 654,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,354. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.