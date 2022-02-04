Gs Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Ecolab makes up 1.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $186.87. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,754. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average of $221.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

