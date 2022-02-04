GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,179 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 175.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 169.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 271,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,452,000 after buying an additional 170,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.56. 41,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,341. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.