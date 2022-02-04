GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 1,639,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,597,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.66 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £25.27 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.72.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

