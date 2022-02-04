Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.16 ($0.04). 6,404,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,131,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.11 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of £16.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.82.

About Guild Esports (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

