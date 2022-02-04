Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.71. Guild shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 101 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $785.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

