H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05.

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25.

TNET stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 189,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,496. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.