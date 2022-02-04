Halving Token (HALV) Market Cap Reaches $20,478.07

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Halving Token has traded 274.3% higher against the US dollar. Halving Token has a market capitalization of $20,478.07 and $211.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Token coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

