Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of HAB stock opened at €9.84 ($11.06) on Friday. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($10.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.55 and its 200-day moving average is €9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

