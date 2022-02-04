Hamster Hits One Day Trading Volume of $209,670.00 (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Hamster has a market cap of $21.71 million and $209,670.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

