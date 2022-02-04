Handshake Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $102.76 million and $470,274.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,392.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.68 or 0.07193738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00288856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00734700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00396206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00229208 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 463,265,950 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

