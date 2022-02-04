Handy (HANDY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,661.00

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 5% against the dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $88,661.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

