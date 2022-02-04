Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($6.10).

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($161,333.69).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

