Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.23. Harmonic shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 26,833 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $949.78 million, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 4,764.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Harmonic by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 623,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

