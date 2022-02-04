Harvard Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,852 shares during the quarter. Sana Biotechnology makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.62% of Sana Biotechnology worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,826. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

