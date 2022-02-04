Harvard Management Co. Inc. Invests $11.05 Million in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. MELI Kaszek Pioneer accounts for about 0.6% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEKA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

