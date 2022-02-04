Harvard Management Co. Inc. Invests $13.90 Million in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 673,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,903,000. Tenaya Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 139,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,368. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

