Harvard Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 826,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000. Surrozen makes up about 0.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 6.93% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $910,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SRZN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. Surrozen Inc has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

