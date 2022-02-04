Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes $16.13 Million Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,130,000. RocketLab comprises about 0.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of RocketLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting 8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.45.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.

RocketLab Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB).

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.