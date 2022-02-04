Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises about 0.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 57,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,926. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

