Harvest Finance Price Tops $112.84 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.84 or 0.00272333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $75.41 million and $18.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

