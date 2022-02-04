Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $52.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 100011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawkins by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.