HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce $40.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $39.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HBT Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.