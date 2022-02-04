HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

