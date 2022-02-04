Head-To-Head Comparison: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

This table compares East West Bancorp and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 6.56 $872.98 million $6.10 14.43 Independent Bank $521.13 million 5.38 $120.99 million $3.65 23.23

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46% Independent Bank 23.22% 9.12% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for East West Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $94.13, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.