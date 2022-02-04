Head to Head Contrast: Taitron Components (TAIT) vs. Its Peers

Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Taitron Components to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components’ peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Taitron Components pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Taitron Components has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 27.84% 16.96% 15.49% Taitron Components Competitors -200.79% -90.98% -3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taitron Components and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.70 million $1.36 million 9.15 Taitron Components Competitors $3.42 billion $157.29 million 4.33

Taitron Components’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components. Taitron Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taitron Components and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components Competitors 74 321 445 19 2.48

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Taitron Components’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taitron Components has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

