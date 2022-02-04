Head-To-Head Review: Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Braze and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 11 0 3.00 New Relic 0 6 5 0 2.45

Braze currently has a consensus price target of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.54%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $110.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Braze is more favorable than New Relic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braze and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $96.36 million 53.68 N/A N/A N/A New Relic $667.65 million 10.09 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -26.15

Braze has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze N/A N/A N/A New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10%

Summary

Braze beats New Relic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

