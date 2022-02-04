Head to Head Review: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Samsara and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.27 $9.52 million $0.01 1,891.89

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Samsara and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89 NextGen Healthcare 1 2 4 0 2.43

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Samsara on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

