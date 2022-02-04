Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDDRF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,970. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

