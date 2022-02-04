HeartBout Market Capitalization Hits $80,620.46 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $80,620.46 and approximately $196.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00114336 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

