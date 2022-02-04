Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $169.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $695.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $740.96 million, with estimates ranging from $722.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

