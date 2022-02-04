Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00188067 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00373287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00067095 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.