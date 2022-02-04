HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 0.6%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.33 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.20). 259,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 149,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.20).

The company has a market cap of £116.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.75.

HeiQ Company Profile (LON:HEIQ)

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

