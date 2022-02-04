HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Up 0.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €62.82 ($70.58) and last traded at €62.50 ($70.22). 25,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.24 ($69.93).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.22 ($67.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.06.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

