Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Achieves $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00290727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.