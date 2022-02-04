Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

HP opened at $30.30 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.84%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.