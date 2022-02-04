Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,703 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,318 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of HP stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,229. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

