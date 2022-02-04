Helmet.insure 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,698.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $213,698.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.20 or 0.07443432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.79 or 0.99755839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,451,132 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.