HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $49.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,319.95 or 0.99824372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00074599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00492548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,030,428 coins and its circulating supply is 264,895,278 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.