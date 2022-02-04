Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.54.

Shares of HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.18. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

